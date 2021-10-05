Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.