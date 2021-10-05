Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 73.6% in September

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

