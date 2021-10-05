Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.