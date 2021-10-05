Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $19.80. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 2,562 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

