Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Up 0.3%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 221,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

