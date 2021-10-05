MAP Protocol Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $26.45 million and approximately $269,519.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00106628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00137970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,477.32 or 1.00164496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.42 or 0.06639886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

