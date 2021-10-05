Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 59,990 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up 5.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $103,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 88,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.