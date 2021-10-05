Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

