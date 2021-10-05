Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 315 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

TSLA stock opened at $785.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $725.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.94. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 billion, a PE ratio of 407.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

