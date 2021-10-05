Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,972 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

