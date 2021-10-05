Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 367,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,231,977 shares.The stock last traded at $80.73 and had previously closed at $80.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

