Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,768 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $192.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

