Mather Group LLC. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,992,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 850.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $498,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,881. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.