Mather Group LLC. Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,635. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.