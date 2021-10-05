Mather Group LLC. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $49.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,239.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,379.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,364.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.