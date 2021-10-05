Mather Group LLC. Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.16. 3,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,446. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

