Matthew R. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
