Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,492,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.