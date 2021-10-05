MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. 16,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

