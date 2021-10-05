MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 34.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,534. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

