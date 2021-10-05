MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 283,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,061. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.