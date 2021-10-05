MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $755,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.72. 13,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.56.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

