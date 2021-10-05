MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 685,386 shares of company stock worth $51,999,877 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.87 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

