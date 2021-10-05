MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $105,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.