McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $221.65. 1,210,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.