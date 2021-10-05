McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

