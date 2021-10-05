McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $32.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,347.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,996. The company has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,488.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,348.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.