Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

