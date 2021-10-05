Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro Bank in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

MBNKF opened at $1.44 on Monday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

