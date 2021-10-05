MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

MFA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

