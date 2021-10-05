MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

In related news, insider Sally Chaplain purchased 46,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,827.20 ($86,305.14). Also, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 599,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,905.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

