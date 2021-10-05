MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

