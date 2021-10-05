Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.27.

MAA opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

