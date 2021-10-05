MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

