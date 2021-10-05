Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.75 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $77,177.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $289.50 or 0.00578376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,844 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

