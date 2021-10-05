Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Shares of MRVGF stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
About Mirvac Group
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.