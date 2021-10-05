Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Shares of MRVGF stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

