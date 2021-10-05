Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after buying an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after buying an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after buying an additional 500,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,401,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

