Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

