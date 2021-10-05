Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

