Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

