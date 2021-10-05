Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.