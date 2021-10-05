Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,675 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $935.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

