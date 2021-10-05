Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $44.56.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
