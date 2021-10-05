Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 387,005 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
