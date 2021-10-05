Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 387,005 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

