Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after acquiring an additional 222,519 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.03 and a 1 year high of $289.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.