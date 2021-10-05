Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Short Interest Update

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $8,120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

