Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Short Interest Update

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
