Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. 22,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

