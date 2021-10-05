Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of MS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 242,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

