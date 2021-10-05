Morgan Stanley Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

