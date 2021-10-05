Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MACA remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

